    Clearing snow at Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance facility in January 2024

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This footage shows a Soldier with the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility moving snow Jan. 19, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with a D-7 military bulldozer. Between Jan. 9-13 at Fort McCoy, the installation received more than 18 inches of snow over that span, plus the snowfall was followed by below-zero temperatures. This Soldier was clearing that snow from the facility's equipment yard as temperatures were below-zero outside. RTS-Maintenance is one of Fort McCoy's tenant organizations. RTS-Maintenance trains hundreds of Soldiers every year in the Army’s 91-series MOS and administratively supports the training of Soldiers in the 89B MOS. The unit aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, and is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910885
    VIRIN: 240119-A-OK556-8175
    Filename: DOD_110089890
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Clearing snow at Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance facility in January 2024, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    dozer
    D-7 Dozer
    RTS-Maintenance

