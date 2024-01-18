Clearing snow at Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance facility in January 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This footage shows a Soldier with the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility moving snow Jan. 19, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with a D-7 military bulldozer. Between Jan. 9-13 at Fort McCoy, the installation received more than 18 inches of snow over that span, plus the snowfall was followed by below-zero temperatures. This Soldier was clearing that snow from the facility's equipment yard as temperatures were below-zero outside. RTS-Maintenance is one of Fort McCoy's tenant organizations. RTS-Maintenance trains hundreds of Soldiers every year in the Army’s 91-series MOS and administratively supports the training of Soldiers in the 89B MOS. The unit aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, and is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)