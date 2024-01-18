Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill Holds Plank Owner Ceremony, Emphasizing Safety, Collaboration

Charged with the safe closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The task force is forming and expects take on responsibilities for Red Hill from Joint Task Force-Red Hill in early Spring 2024. NCTF-RH continues to engage in conversations in formal and informal forums with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and experts and officials to keep stakeholders informed as the Navy works to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
