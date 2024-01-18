Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill Holds Plank Owner Ceremony, Emphasizing Safety, Collaboration

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Charged with the safe closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The task force is forming and expects take on responsibilities for Red Hill from Joint Task Force-Red Hill in early Spring 2024. NCTF-RH continues to engage in conversations in formal and informal forums with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and experts and officials to keep stakeholders informed as the Navy works to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910883
    VIRIN: 240118-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_110089877
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    This work, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill Holds Plank Owner Ceremony, Emphasizing Safety, Collaboration, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

