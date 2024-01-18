Colonel Jason Blaylock Director For Medical Services introduces the increase of specialty care referrals Innittive, Jan 22, 2024. This initiative is part of Walter Reed National Militaary Medical Center's 12 Initiatives
designed to address a number of identified challenges. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 12:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|910878
|VIRIN:
|240122-D-HU234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110089657
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 Initiatives; Increase Specialty Care Referrals, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT