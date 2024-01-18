The United States Air Force Design Awards Program was established in 1976 to recognize and promote design excellence. Over its history, it has become a viable and important program that is institutionalized within the Air Force. It is widely recognized throughout the federal government and is supported by the enthusiastic participation of notable professionals in the private sector. Much more than simply an awards competition, the winning projects establish the benchmark of design excellence that the Air Force expects for all its facilities and installations.
This work, Air Force Design Awards 2023 (awards ceremony video), by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
