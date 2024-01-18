Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Design Awards 2023 (awards ceremony video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The United States Air Force Design Awards Program was established in 1976 to recognize and promote design excellence. Over its history, it has become a viable and important program that is institutionalized within the Air Force. It is widely recognized throughout the federal government and is supported by the enthusiastic participation of notable professionals in the private sector. Much more than simply an awards competition, the winning projects establish the benchmark of design excellence that the Air Force expects for all its facilities and installations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 17:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910875
    VIRIN: 240122-F-EG306-1001
    Filename: DOD_110089526
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Design Awards 2023 (awards ceremony video), by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Facilities Engineering
    Design Awards
    Design Awards 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT