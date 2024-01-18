Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Korean War: The First Year

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    Created for the Department of Command and Leadership and the Department of Military History at the US Army Command and General Staff College, “The Korean War: The First Year” is a short documentary focused on the major events of the Forgotten War. Designed to address the complex strategic and operational actions from June 1950 - June 1951, the film answers seven key questions that can be found in the timestamps below. Major events such as the initial North Korean invasion, the defense of the Pusan Perimeter, the Inchon landing, and the Chinese intervention are discussed.

    South Korea
    North Korea
    Cold War
    Korean War
    Republic of Korea
    Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

