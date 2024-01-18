video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910874" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Created for the Department of Command and Leadership and the Department of Military History at the US Army Command and General Staff College, “The Korean War: The First Year” is a short documentary focused on the major events of the Forgotten War. Designed to address the complex strategic and operational actions from June 1950 - June 1951, the film answers seven key questions that can be found in the timestamps below. Major events such as the initial North Korean invasion, the defense of the Pusan Perimeter, the Inchon landing, and the Chinese intervention are discussed.