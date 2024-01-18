SHARP Points S3 E1

SHARP Points is a series created by Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock, who has been a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator over the years. The series is an educational training video to teach the audience about sexual assault, harassment, and related topics to SHARP in engaging ways; though SHARP is Army-specific, there are heavy references to the DOD SAPR program as well.
