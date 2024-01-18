Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Cavalry Regiment NCO Induction Ceremony B-roll/Interviews Package

    BY, GERMANY

    01.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Regimental Support Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, held it's Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at the Rose Barracks Theater. CSM Mark A. Morgan, 7th Army Training Command CSM, attended the ceremony as the guest speaker. The purpose of the ceremony is to honor their past service and the new responsibilities earned.

    This video was filmed on January 11, 2024
    Video by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria

    Lower third information:

    @00:50
    SFC JaQuan Henry
    Platoon Sergeant, 2d Cavalry Regiment

    @01:14
    CSM Mark Morgan
    Command Sergeant Major, 7th Army Training Command

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910869
    VIRIN: 240111-A-IQ277-9540
    Filename: DOD_110089292
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: BY, DE

    2d Cavalry Regiment
    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria
    7th Army Training Command
    USAEUR-AF

