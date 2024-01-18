2d Cavalry Regiment NCO Induction Ceremony B-roll/Interviews Package

The Regimental Support Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, held it's Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at the Rose Barracks Theater. CSM Mark A. Morgan, 7th Army Training Command CSM, attended the ceremony as the guest speaker. The purpose of the ceremony is to honor their past service and the new responsibilities earned.
This video was filmed on January 11, 2024
Video by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@00:50
SFC JaQuan Henry
Platoon Sergeant, 2d Cavalry Regiment
@01:14
CSM Mark Morgan
Command Sergeant Major, 7th Army Training Command
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910869
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-IQ277-9540
|Filename:
|DOD_110089292
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
