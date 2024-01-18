2d Cavalry Regiment NCO Induction Ceremony B-roll/Interviews Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Regimental Support Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, held it's Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at the Rose Barracks Theater. CSM Mark A. Morgan, 7th Army Training Command CSM, attended the ceremony as the guest speaker. The purpose of the ceremony is to honor their past service and the new responsibilities earned.



This video was filmed on January 11, 2024

Video by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria



Lower third information:



@00:50

SFC JaQuan Henry

Platoon Sergeant, 2d Cavalry Regiment



@01:14

CSM Mark Morgan

Command Sergeant Major, 7th Army Training Command