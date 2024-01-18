Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why We Serve: Spc. Delcy Delius

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    01.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Delcy Delius, a motor transport operator assigned to 414th Transportation Company, shares his motivation for serving with the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division while on rotation in Europe for the Why We Serve series at Forward Operating Site in Karliki, Poland, Jan. 22, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 08:55
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: ORANGEBURG, SC, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

