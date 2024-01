Why We Serve: Spc. Delcy Delius

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Delcy Delius, a motor transport operator assigned to 414th Transportation Company, shares his motivation for serving with the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division while on rotation in Europe for the Why We Serve series at Forward Operating Site in Karliki, Poland, Jan. 22, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)