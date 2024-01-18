Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Battle of Ortona

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    Between 20 and 28 December 1943, the idyllic Adriatic resort town of Ortona, Italy was the scene of some of the most intense urban combat in the Mediterranean Theater. Soldiers of the First Canadian Infantry Division fought German Falschirmjager for control of the city, the eastern anchor of the Gustav Line. The Army University Films Team is proud to present, The Battle of Ortona, as told by Major Jayson Geroux of the Canadian Armed Forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 08:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910863
    VIRIN: 231220-O-QT950-6629
    Filename: DOD_110089279
    Length: 00:50:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Battle of Ortona, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canadians
    World War Two
    Second World War
    Mediterranean Campaign
    Italian Front
    British Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT