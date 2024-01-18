Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins Air Force Base Mission Video

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Video by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the home of the 78th Air Base Wing and its 54 mission partners that make up a vital part of the Air Force warfighting team. It is the largest single-site industrial complex in Georgia, employing a workforce of almost 24,000 civilians, contractors and military members.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 07:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910860
    VIRIN: 240122-F-F3230-1001
    Filename: DOD_110089236
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Robins AFB
    Robins Air Force Base
    RAFB

