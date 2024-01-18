Nordic Response 24 Introduction Teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines alongside NATO allies and partners prepare for exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Jacob Richardson)