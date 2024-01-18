U.S. Marines alongside NATO allies and partners prepare for exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 04:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910858
|VIRIN:
|240122-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110089099
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nordic Response 24 Introduction Teaser, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
