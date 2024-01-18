Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pfc. Tourtillott

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    Camp Zama, Japan (Jan. 3, 2024) Pfc. Keith Tourtillott and his military working dog, Yonder, assigned to the 901st Military Police Detachment, recently earned the title of Distinguished Honor Graduate at the K9 Patrol Explosive Detector Dog-Enhanced Course, or PEDD-E, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910845
    VIRIN: 240103-N-BD319-1189
    Filename: DOD_110088944
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Tourtillott, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    K9 Unit
    patrol
    dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT