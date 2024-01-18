Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region - The New Kanto Kickstart

    JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Jan. 18, 2024) A commercial highlighting SSgt Ireland Summers and her morning radio show on AFN the Eagle, the Kano Kickstart. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 910844
    VIRIN: 240118-N-BD319-9430
    Filename: DOD_110088943
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region - The New Kanto Kickstart, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    Region
    Kanto

