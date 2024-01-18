856th Military Police Company Deploys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Arizona National Guard held a farewell ceremony for more than 150 Soldiers from the 856th Military Police Company on Sunday, January 21st.



The 856th Military Police Company will deploy to the Central Command area of responsibility. The company will provide uniformed customs support for more than five countries in the Central Command area of responsibility for approximately one year.