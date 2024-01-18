856th Military Police Company Deploys

The Arizona National Guard held a farewell ceremony for more than 150 Soldiers from the 856th Military Police Company on Sunday, January 21st.
The 856th Military Police Company will deploy to the Central Command area of responsibility. The company will provide uniformed customs support for more than five countries in the Central Command area of responsibility for approximately one year.
