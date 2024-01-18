Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    856th Military Police Company Deploys

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Zahnow 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    The Arizona National Guard held a farewell ceremony for more than 150 Soldiers from the 856th Military Police Company on Sunday, January 21st.

    The 856th Military Police Company will deploy to the Central Command area of responsibility. The company will provide uniformed customs support for more than five countries in the Central Command area of responsibility for approximately one year.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US

    CENTCOM
    Arizona National Guard
    AZNG
    856th Military Police Company

