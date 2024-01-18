Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shadow Troop STX

    MURFATLAR, ROMANIA

    01.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Mendoza 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. soldiers with Shadow Troop, 1-33 Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, conduct their team situational training exercise at Murfatlar, Romania, from Jan. 16 to 19, 2024. Soldiers practice squad drills, react-to-contact drills, movement techniques and casualty evacuation drills to remain combat-effective and rapidly surge forces to support the NATO alliance across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Andrew Mendoza)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 08:54
