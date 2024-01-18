Shadow Troop STX

U.S. soldiers with Shadow Troop, 1-33 Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, conduct their team situational training exercise at Murfatlar, Romania, from Jan. 16 to 19, 2024. Soldiers practice squad drills, react-to-contact drills, movement techniques and casualty evacuation drills to remain combat-effective and rapidly surge forces to support the NATO alliance across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Andrew Mendoza)
