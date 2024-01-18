10th Mountain Division D-Series CH-47 Helicopter Movement

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division were transported by Ch-47 Chinook helicopters during the annual D-Series event held at Fort Drum, New York, January 19th, 2024. D-Series references the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944, to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2024 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910829
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-TS378-1839
|Filename:
|DOD_110088237
|Length:
|00:14:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
