    VMM-365 (REIN) FARP Operations

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a forward arming and refueling point exercise as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2024 08:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910824
    VIRIN: 240118-M-KK733-1001
    Filename: DOD_110087869
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-365 (REIN) FARP Operations, by Cpl Victoria Hutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP
    24 MEU
    RUT
    VMM-365

