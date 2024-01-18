U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a forward arming and refueling point exercise as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2024 08:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910824
|VIRIN:
|240118-M-KK733-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110087869
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT PICKETT, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-365 (REIN) FARP Operations, by Cpl Victoria Hutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
