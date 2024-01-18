Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salem Aviation Unit Welcomed Home After Border Security Duty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from Detachment 1, A Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard held a demobilization ceremony Jan. 19, 2024, at Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Salem, Oregon. The unit recently returned from a year long deployment supporting border security operations in Texas.

    During the deployment, the detachment conducted 385 missions under day and night vision goggle conditions, accumulating over 1825 flight hours patrolling the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo sectors. The ceremony marked the official end of their border mission and transition back home for the Soldiers. Attending were families eager to welcome them back after the challenging deployment.

    Interview with Detachment Commander Cpt. Steven Gundlach.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910821
    VIRIN: 240119-Z-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 240119
    Filename: DOD_110087857
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: SALEM, OR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salem Aviation Unit Welcomed Home After Border Security Duty, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-72 Lakota
    ORARNG
    South West Border Mission
    Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Salem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT