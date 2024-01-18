Salem Aviation Unit Welcomed Home After Border Security Duty

Soldiers from Detachment 1, A Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard held a demobilization ceremony Jan. 19, 2024, at Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Salem, Oregon. The unit recently returned from a year long deployment supporting border security operations in Texas.
During the deployment, the detachment conducted 385 missions under day and night vision goggle conditions, accumulating over 1825 flight hours patrolling the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo sectors. The ceremony marked the official end of their border mission and transition back home for the Soldiers. Attending were families eager to welcome them back after the challenging deployment.
Interview with Detachment Commander Cpt. Steven Gundlach.
