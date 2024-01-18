Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Steps Should A Military Leader Take After A Potentially Concussive Event?

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    Military leadership has a responsibility to promote warfighter brain health among service members. That means prompt reporting of potentially concussive events and ensuring service members with TBI get medical attention. This video covers the steps leaders should take after a potential concussion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910808
    VIRIN: 240119-D-WY980-1006
    Filename: DOD_110087414
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    TAGS

    TBI
    Concussion
    Warfighter
    DHA
    Brain Health
    TBICoE

