    TBI Military Leadership Reel

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    Military leaders are the first lines of defense to prevent, recognize, and aid the recovery of service members with TBI. This video highlights how leaders can prevent, recognize, and facilitate recovery, emphasizing the importance of early detection and medical assistance to ensure combat readiness.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910806
    VIRIN: 240119-D-WY980-1004
    Filename: DOD_110087406
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TBI Military Leadership Reel, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TBI
    Concussion
    Warfighter
    DHA
    Brain Health
    TBICoE

