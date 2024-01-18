Military leaders are the first lines of defense to prevent, recognize, and aid the recovery of service members with TBI. This video highlights how leaders can prevent, recognize, and facilitate recovery, emphasizing the importance of early detection and medical assistance to ensure combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910806
|VIRIN:
|240119-D-WY980-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110087406
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
This work, TBI Military Leadership Reel, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS
