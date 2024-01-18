TBI Military Leadership Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military leaders are the first lines of defense to prevent, recognize, and aid the recovery of service members with TBI. This video highlights how leaders can prevent, recognize, and facilitate recovery, emphasizing the importance of early detection and medical assistance to ensure combat readiness.