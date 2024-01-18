What Are TBI Symptoms?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910805" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After a TBI, a service member’s nerve cells in the brain may no longer be able to send messages to each other the way they used to. This video explains the various symptoms of TBI, including physical, cognitive, and mood changes.