    What Is a TBI?

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    This video provides an overview of how the Department of Defense identifies and classifies TBI. It highlights the three indicators of TBI and how they can impact consciousness and memory in the warfighter.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 15:57
    Location: US

    This work, What Is a TBI?, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Concussion
    Warfighter
    DHA
    Brain Health
    TBICoE

