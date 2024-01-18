This video provides an overview of how the Department of Defense identifies and classifies TBI. It highlights the three indicators of TBI and how they can impact consciousness and memory in the warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 15:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910804
|VIRIN:
|240119-D-WY980-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110087397
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What Is a TBI?, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT