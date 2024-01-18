Who is TBICoE?

The U.S. Congress established TBICoE in 1992 in response to the need to treat service members with TBI from the first Gulf War. TBICoE assists military medical providers in delivering effective and reliable care, crucial for combat readiness. Learn more about their history, mission, and the critical importance they place on protecting, treating, and optimizing brain health.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910803
|VIRIN:
|240119-D-WY980-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110087390
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
