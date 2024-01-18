3-69 Soldiers Conduct Gunnery Table V

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct their Gunnery Table V certifications at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024. The brigade's lethality is enhanced and the alliance with NATO allies will continue to be strengthened through the Soldier’s Training. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)