    3-69 Soldiers Conduct Gunnery Table V

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct their Gunnery Table V certifications at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024. The brigade's lethality is enhanced and the alliance with NATO allies will continue to be strengthened through the Soldier’s Training. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910790
    VIRIN: 240119-A-GJ082-1001
    Filename: DOD_110087176
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-69 Soldiers Conduct Gunnery Table V, by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

