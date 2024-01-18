Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct their Gunnery Table V certifications at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024. The brigade's lethality is enhanced and the alliance with NATO allies will continue to be strengthened through the Soldier’s Training. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910790
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-GJ082-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110087176
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-69 Soldiers Conduct Gunnery Table V, by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
