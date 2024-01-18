video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, administers the Oath of Enlistment to New York National Guard enlistees, alongside, and Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau at the Fort Hamilton Military Enlistment Processing Station, Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 13, 2023. The National Guard was officially founded on Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Colony established the first militia regiments. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)