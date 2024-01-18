Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oath of Enlistment to New York National Guard

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, administers the Oath of Enlistment to New York National Guard enlistees, alongside, and Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau at the Fort Hamilton Military Enlistment Processing Station, Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 13, 2023. The National Guard was officially founded on Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Colony established the first militia regiments. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 14:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910789
    VIRIN: 231213-Z-EP075-1001
    Filename: DOD_110087143
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    NGB
    SEA Whitehead

