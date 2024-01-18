Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, administers the Oath of Enlistment to New York National Guard enlistees, alongside, and Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau at the Fort Hamilton Military Enlistment Processing Station, Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 13, 2023. The National Guard was officially founded on Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Colony established the first militia regiments. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 14:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910789
|VIRIN:
|231213-Z-EP075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110087143
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oath of Enlistment to New York National Guard, by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT