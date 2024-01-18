In a momentous ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington presided over by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Chesty XVI, the official mascot of Marine Barracks Washington, was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910786
|VIRIN:
|240117-M-DT244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110086918
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chesty XVI, Mascot of Marine Barracks Washington, Promoted to Lance Corporal, by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
