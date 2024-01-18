Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chesty XVI, Mascot of Marine Barracks Washington, Promoted to Lance Corporal

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    In a momentous ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington presided over by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Chesty XVI, the official mascot of Marine Barracks Washington, was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal.

