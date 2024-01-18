Lt. Col. Amanda Hill, Director of the Colorado National Guard’s first Joint Resiliency Directorate (J9), joins us to discuss the abundant resources offered through the J9, and the ease of accessing these resources.
These programs include the ministry team, the director of psychological health for Air, service member and Family Programs, sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates, legal assistance, prevention specialists, the chief diversity officer, the state equal employment manager, the army drug testing program, and the substance abuse, suicide prevention, and resilience support program.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 11:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|910785
|VIRIN:
|240118-Z-JF518-1339
|Filename:
|DOD_110086895
|Length:
|00:18:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 140th Wing Podcast - Ep. 11: Lt. Col. Amanda Hill, Joint Resiliency Directorate (J9) Director, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT