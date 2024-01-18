Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140th Wing Podcast - Ep. 11: Lt. Col. Amanda Hill, Joint Resiliency Directorate (J9) Director

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Amanda Hill, Director of the Colorado National Guard’s first Joint Resiliency Directorate (J9), joins us to discuss the abundant resources offered through the J9, and the ease of accessing these resources.
    These programs include the ministry team, the director of psychological health for Air, service member and Family Programs, sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates, legal assistance, prevention specialists, the chief diversity officer, the state equal employment manager, the army drug testing program, and the substance abuse, suicide prevention, and resilience support program.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 11:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910785
    VIRIN: 240118-Z-JF518-1339
    Filename: DOD_110086895
    Length: 00:18:11
    Location: US

