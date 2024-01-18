140th Wing Podcast - Ep. 11: Lt. Col. Amanda Hill, Joint Resiliency Directorate (J9) Director

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Amanda Hill, Director of the Colorado National Guard’s first Joint Resiliency Directorate (J9), joins us to discuss the abundant resources offered through the J9, and the ease of accessing these resources.

These programs include the ministry team, the director of psychological health for Air, service member and Family Programs, sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates, legal assistance, prevention specialists, the chief diversity officer, the state equal employment manager, the army drug testing program, and the substance abuse, suicide prevention, and resilience support program.