P-8A Poseidon Air-to-Air Refeul

A b-roll package of a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the 'Grey Knights,' being refeuled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the U.S. Air Force 100th Air Refueling wing, the 'Bloody Hundredth,' Oct. 11, 2023. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)