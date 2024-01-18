A b-roll package of a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the 'Grey Knights,' being refeuled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the U.S. Air Force 100th Air Refueling wing, the 'Bloody Hundredth,' Oct. 11, 2023. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 12:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910780
|VIRIN:
|231011-N-AN659-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110086844
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, P-8A Poseidon Air-to-Air Refeul, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
In-Flight Refueling
LEAVE A COMMENT