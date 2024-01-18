Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P-8A Poseidon Air-to-Air Refeul

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    10.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    A b-roll package of a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the 'Grey Knights,' being refeuled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the U.S. Air Force 100th Air Refueling wing, the 'Bloody Hundredth,' Oct. 11, 2023. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910780
    VIRIN: 231011-N-AN659-1001
    Filename: DOD_110086844
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-8A Poseidon Air-to-Air Refeul, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    In-Flight Refueling

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Grey Knights
    air to air refuel
    P-8A Poseidon
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 46

