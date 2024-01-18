video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910779" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Physical resilience is one of the four domains of resilience and directly impacts an airman’s emotional well being. Being physically resilient is more than exercising and building healthy habits, it’s the understanding that taking care of one’s physical body is the foundation to building and strengthening social, mental and emotional resilience.