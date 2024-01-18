Physical resilience is one of the four domains of resilience and directly impacts an airman’s emotional well being. Being physically resilient is more than exercising and building healthy habits, it’s the understanding that taking care of one’s physical body is the foundation to building and strengthening social, mental and emotional resilience.
