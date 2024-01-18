Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical Resilience

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Physical resilience is one of the four domains of resilience and directly impacts an airman’s emotional well being. Being physically resilient is more than exercising and building healthy habits, it’s the understanding that taking care of one’s physical body is the foundation to building and strengthening social, mental and emotional resilience.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910779
    VIRIN: 231207-F-JQ106-1001
    Filename: DOD_110086842
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Physical Resilience
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

