Who are we?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910778" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Mission Support Command is a multifunctional organization comprised of dedicated professionals who deploy globally and engage regionally to provide support to the Nation. As an integral part of the U.S. Army Reserve, we are responsible for the administration, training, and readiness of our strategically located units in the Caribbean. As members of the Total Force, we offer essential capabilities during wartime, natural disasters, and other contingencies, ensuring that the military can conduct operations effectively in both current and future battlefields.



We proudly identify as the Garita Warriors, embodying the spirit of being "always first," and remain Ready Now while also actively Shaping Tomorrow!



(U.S. Army video by 1st MSC PAO)