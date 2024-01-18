Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Who are we?

    PUERTO RICO

    01.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    1st Mission Support Command

    The 1st Mission Support Command is a multifunctional organization comprised of dedicated professionals who deploy globally and engage regionally to provide support to the Nation. As an integral part of the U.S. Army Reserve, we are responsible for the administration, training, and readiness of our strategically located units in the Caribbean. As members of the Total Force, we offer essential capabilities during wartime, natural disasters, and other contingencies, ensuring that the military can conduct operations effectively in both current and future battlefields.

    We proudly identify as the Garita Warriors, embodying the spirit of being "always first," and remain Ready Now while also actively Shaping Tomorrow!

    (U.S. Army video by 1st MSC PAO)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 11:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 910778
    Filename: DOD_110086836
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: PR

    #1stmsc #armyreserve #whoarewe

