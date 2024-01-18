Marine Minute: 1-24 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910777" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit began exercise Odyssey Encore, making it their first exercise since December 2023 when the Bataan Amphibious-Ready-Group reassembled. Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez's photo of the 31st MEU stands as the photo of the week, courtesy of the Marine Corps' Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)