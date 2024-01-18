Marine Minute: 1-24 (AFN Version)

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit began exercise Odyssey Encore, making it their first exercise since December 2023 when the Bataan Amphibious-Ready-Group reassembled. Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez's photo of the 31st MEU stands as the photo of the week, courtesy of the Marine Corps' Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 11:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910777
|VIRIN:
|240119-M-FJ221-9219
|Filename:
|DOD_110086823
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
