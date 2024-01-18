Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 1-24

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alexis French and Cpl. Oneg Plisner

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit began exercise Odyssey Encore, making it their first exercise since December 2023 when the Bataan Amphibious-Ready-Group reassembled. Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez's photo of the 31st MEU stands as the photo of the week, courtesy of the Marine Corps' Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 11:14
    Location: US

