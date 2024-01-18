The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Water Management Department created the Data Collection Unit (DCU) to meet the demand for more data and collect it rapidly.
To help the DCU meet its ever-growing, ever-expanding mission, the District renovated the former DTOS storage building to be the new home for the DCU.
The DCU hosted an open house at its new facility in Irvington, Alabama, Jan. 10, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 10:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910775
|VIRIN:
|240110-A-EV896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110086815
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile District Data Collection Unit hosts open house, by Dalton Yoder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
