Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile District Data Collection Unit hosts open house

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Dalton Yoder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Water Management Department created the Data Collection Unit (DCU) to meet the demand for more data and collect it rapidly.

    To help the DCU meet its ever-growing, ever-expanding mission, the District renovated the former DTOS storage building to be the new home for the DCU.

    The DCU hosted an open house at its new facility in Irvington, Alabama, Jan. 10, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 10:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910775
    VIRIN: 240110-A-EV896-1001
    Filename: DOD_110086815
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile District Data Collection Unit hosts open house, by Dalton Yoder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    South Atlantic Division
    Mobile District
    MobileDelivers
    AtlantaCorps
    Data Management Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT