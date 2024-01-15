SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the Mississippi Sea Wolves hockey team's Military Appreciation Night and discuss Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the upcoming special observance luncheon in Dr. King's honor. They also preview the CGO opportunity and the 81 TRW's 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 10:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|910772
|VIRIN:
|240115-F-PI774-1899
|Filename:
|DOD_110086744
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 15 January 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT