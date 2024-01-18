U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider practice protective measures against a chemical attack at Karliki, Poland, Jan.19, 2024. The 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion organized the training event to ensure Soldiers are ready to rapidly respond to protect themselves and continue operations even in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environments. These Soldiers are deployed to Europe to assure allies and support multinational training to deter aggression in the region.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 07:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910752
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-FW799-2169
|Filename:
|DOD_110086585
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers at Karliki practice chemical attack response, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
