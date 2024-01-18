Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Col. (P) Sparks extends warm holiday greetings to his soldiers, Department of Defense civilians, as well as families and friends of the 311 ESC. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 03:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910741
    VIRIN: 231220-A-PK275-8670
    Filename: DOD_110086448
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday greetings, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday greetings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT