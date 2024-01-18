Lt. Col. Paul Han, the Commander of the 314th CSSB, articulates his training philosophy and extended gratitude to his team and organizations who contributed to the successful execution of their Field Training Exercise at Fort Irwin, from Nov 15th to 19th, 2023. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 03:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910738
|VIRIN:
|231120-A-PK275-2618
|Filename:
|DOD_110086444
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 314th CSSB Field Training Exercise, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT