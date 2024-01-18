Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th CSSB Field Training Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Lt. Col. Paul Han, the Commander of the 314th CSSB, articulates his training philosophy and extended gratitude to his team and organizations who contributed to the successful execution of their Field Training Exercise at Fort Irwin, from Nov 15th to 19th, 2023. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 03:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910738
    VIRIN: 231120-A-PK275-2618
    Filename: DOD_110086444
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 314th CSSB Field Training Exercise, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field Training Exercise

