314th CSSB Field Training Exercise

Lt. Col. Paul Han, the Commander of the 314th CSSB, articulates his training philosophy and extended gratitude to his team and organizations who contributed to the successful execution of their Field Training Exercise at Fort Irwin, from Nov 15th to 19th, 2023. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)