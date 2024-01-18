Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 311 ESC Command Team, Colonel Sparks and CSM Walker, shared their impressions of the two change of command ceremonies and a deployment ceremony they recently attended at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 03:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910736
    VIRIN: 231106-A-PK275-4370
    Filename: DOD_110086426
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

