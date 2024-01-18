The 311 ESC Command Team, Colonel Sparks and CSM Walker, shared their impressions of the two change of command ceremonies and a deployment ceremony they recently attended at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 03:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|910736
|VIRIN:
|231106-A-PK275-4370
|Filename:
|DOD_110086426
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
