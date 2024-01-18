The 311 ESC held the 1st Annual Motorcycle Safety Day with the purpose of promoting rider education and safety programs and the goal of not losing another soldier to a motorcycle accident.
Los Angeles/SoCal has the most motorcycles registered out of any other state by almost double. This statistic alone compelled the Commanding Officer, Col. Earl Sparks, to bring together local and state law enforcement, local rider schools, and his Army safety experts to ensure soldiers are aware of the requirements to ride in accordance with both Army regulations and California laws.
The Army Reserve is unique in that it requires soldiers to be current on their motorcycle education relatively frequently and will pay for that education for their Soldiers.
The 311ESC thanks all those who came to participate in the event and invites them again next year.
(Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 03:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910735
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-PK275-9109
|Filename:
|DOD_110086425
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Annual Motorcycle Safety Day, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT