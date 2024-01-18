Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Annual Motorcycle Safety Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 311 ESC held the 1st Annual Motorcycle Safety Day with the purpose of promoting rider education and safety programs and the goal of not losing another soldier to a motorcycle accident.

    Los Angeles/SoCal has the most motorcycles registered out of any other state by almost double. This statistic alone compelled the Commanding Officer, Col. Earl Sparks, to bring together local and state law enforcement, local rider schools, and his Army safety experts to ensure soldiers are aware of the requirements to ride in accordance with both Army regulations and California laws.

    The Army Reserve is unique in that it requires soldiers to be current on their motorcycle education relatively frequently and will pay for that education for their Soldiers.

    The 311ESC thanks all those who came to participate in the event and invites them again next year.

    (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 03:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910735
    VIRIN: 230925-A-PK275-9109
    Filename: DOD_110086425
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Annual Motorcycle Safety Day, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    311TH ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT