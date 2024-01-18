video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910735" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 311 ESC held the 1st Annual Motorcycle Safety Day with the purpose of promoting rider education and safety programs and the goal of not losing another soldier to a motorcycle accident.



Los Angeles/SoCal has the most motorcycles registered out of any other state by almost double. This statistic alone compelled the Commanding Officer, Col. Earl Sparks, to bring together local and state law enforcement, local rider schools, and his Army safety experts to ensure soldiers are aware of the requirements to ride in accordance with both Army regulations and California laws.



The Army Reserve is unique in that it requires soldiers to be current on their motorcycle education relatively frequently and will pay for that education for their Soldiers.



The 311ESC thanks all those who came to participate in the event and invites them again next year.



(Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)