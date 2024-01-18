video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Major Jessica Babbes served as the Deputy G-1 at the 311th ESC from 1 June 21 to 11 June 23. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to assisting soldiers at all hours were truly exceptional. The Commanding Officer of the 311th ESC, Col. Earl Sparks, along with the entire unit, expresses deep gratitude for her invaluable contributions and extends wishes for success in her future endeavors. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)