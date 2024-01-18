Major Jessica Babbes served as the Deputy G-1 at the 311th ESC from 1 June 21 to 11 June 23. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to assisting soldiers at all hours were truly exceptional. The Commanding Officer of the 311th ESC, Col. Earl Sparks, along with the entire unit, expresses deep gratitude for her invaluable contributions and extends wishes for success in her future endeavors. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 03:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|910734
|VIRIN:
|230918-A-PK275-5007
|Filename:
|DOD_110086420
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Jessica Babbes, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT