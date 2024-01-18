Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major Jessica Babbes

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Major Jessica Babbes served as the Deputy G-1 at the 311th ESC from 1 June 21 to 11 June 23. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to assisting soldiers at all hours were truly exceptional. The Commanding Officer of the 311th ESC, Col. Earl Sparks, along with the entire unit, expresses deep gratitude for her invaluable contributions and extends wishes for success in her future endeavors. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 03:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910734
    VIRIN: 230918-A-PK275-5007
    Filename: DOD_110086420
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    311 esc

