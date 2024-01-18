231214-N-DK460-2003 KEYPORT, Wash. (Dec. 14, 2023) The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) holds a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum at Keyport, Washington. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Justin Grover relieved Cmdr. Larry Arbuckle as commanding officer of Alabama. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazd)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910716
|VIRIN:
|231214-N-DK460-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110086133
|Length:
|00:30:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama Blue Holds Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Alabama (SSBN 731)
