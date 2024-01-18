Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Blue Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    231214-N-DK460-2003 KEYPORT, Wash. (Dec. 14, 2023) The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) holds a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum at Keyport, Washington. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Justin Grover relieved Cmdr. Larry Arbuckle as commanding officer of Alabama. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazd)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910716
    VIRIN: 231214-N-DK460-2003
    Filename: DOD_110086133
    Length: 00:30:04
    Location: US

    USS Alabama (SSBN 731)

    TAGS

    COMSUBGRU 9
    Comsubpac|ceremony

