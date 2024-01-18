Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOOTSTEPS

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel, Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Laclair, Sgt. Sydney Smith and Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marines Pfc. Damion Garcia, Pvt. Zaira Garcia, and Pvt. Fernando Garcia siblings from Granada Hills California share their story of following in their father’s footsteps and the process of becoming Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot ,San Diego, California Jan 18, 2024. These Marines have demonstrated dedication to their country earning the Eagle Globe and Anchor and becoming a part of the Marine Corps Family. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez, Sgt Sydney Smith , Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel, Cpl. Elliot Flood-Johnson and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eric LaClair)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910710
    VIRIN: 240118-M-M0333-1001
    Filename: DOD_110086105
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: GRANADA HILLS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FOOTSTEPS, by LCpl Francisco Angel, Cpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, CWO2 Eric Laclair, Sgt Sydney Smith and Sgt Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    siblings
    legacy
    footsteps
    bootcamp

