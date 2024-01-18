video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines Pfc. Damion Garcia, Pvt. Zaira Garcia, and Pvt. Fernando Garcia siblings from Granada Hills California share their story of following in their father’s footsteps and the process of becoming Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot ,San Diego, California Jan 18, 2024. These Marines have demonstrated dedication to their country earning the Eagle Globe and Anchor and becoming a part of the Marine Corps Family. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez, Sgt Sydney Smith , Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel, Cpl. Elliot Flood-Johnson and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eric LaClair)