    Tyndall AFB SAPR office welcomes new SARC

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Tyndall Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office helps Tyndall Airmen who have dealt with sexual assault by offering outlets that support their recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910705
    VIRIN: 240118-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_110086095
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall AFB SAPR office welcomes new SARC, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    prevention
    SARC
    SAPR

