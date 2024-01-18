The Tyndall Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office helps Tyndall Airmen who have dealt with sexual assault by offering outlets that support their recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910705
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110086095
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall AFB SAPR office welcomes new SARC, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
