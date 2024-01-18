Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sandbag Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    St. Paul District Resident Engineer Scott Baker talks about sandbag protection and how to build a safe and reliable sandbag levee to protect structures from high water.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 16:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910702
    VIRIN: 240118-A-AP582-1001
    Filename: DOD_110085936
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sandbag Video, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flood protection
    Sandbag Levee
    St. Paul District
    Mississippi Valley Division
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT