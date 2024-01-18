Sandbag Video

St. Paul District Resident Engineer Scott Baker talks about sandbag protection and how to build a safe and reliable sandbag levee to protect structures from high water.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 16:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910702
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-AP582-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110085936
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
