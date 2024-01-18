Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris Participate in a Moderated Conversation at the U.S. Conference of Mayors

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Harris participate in a moderated conversation at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 92nd Winter Meeting.
    Washington, DC

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 16:38
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:30:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    VPOTUS
    Vice President Harris
    U.S. Conference of Mayors 92nd Winter Meeting

