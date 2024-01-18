BMT Overview

Col. Billy Wilson Jr., Commander, Air Force Basic Military Training, speaks to new trainees during Zero Week. During their time at BMT, trainees will be challenged mentally and physically as they learn how to become Airmen in the greatest air force in the world.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910697
|VIRIN:
|240111-O-UX606-1215
|Filename:
|DOD_110085842
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT