Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BMT Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Billy Wilson Jr., Commander, Air Force Basic Military Training, speaks to new trainees during Zero Week. During their time at BMT, trainees will be challenged mentally and physically as they learn how to become Airmen in the greatest air force in the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910697
    VIRIN: 240111-O-UX606-1215
    Filename: DOD_110085842
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lackland
    basic military training
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT