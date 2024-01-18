Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Understanding through experience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, flies on her first Air Mobility Command channel mission with the 9th Airlift Squadron beginning from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 18, 2024. Flying on a C-5M Super Galaxy for the first time, Russell wanted to experience firsthand how a mission is executed and see what aircrew and flying crew chiefs go through to accomplish the Dover AFB mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910696
    VIRIN: 240118-F-PU288-1001
    Filename: DOD_110085837
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Understanding through experience, by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command Chief
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    9th Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT