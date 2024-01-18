2024 Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show

Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show is a commercial to promote the Maxwell AFB 2024 Air Show. The Air & Space show features the Blue Angles and other exciting acts April 6-7 Montgomery, AL
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 15:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|910692
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-WI667-9652
|Filename:
|DOD_110085794
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT