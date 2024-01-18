Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ironwood Tree Removal B-Roll

    OAHU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    B-Roll footage of Ironwood tree removal taken at Bellows Air Force Station on Oahu, Hawaii, on Dec. 4, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910689
    VIRIN: 231204-F-PA224-8858
    Filename: DOD_110085751
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: OAHU, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ironwood Tree Removal B-Roll, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oahu
    Bellows AFB
    Ironwood

