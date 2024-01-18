Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force:Around the Air Force: Civilian Development, Enlisted Force Exhibit, New Year’s Jump

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Granger 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This week’s Around the Air Force highlights civilian development opportunities, a new exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force honoring the enlisted force, and a bilateral paratrooper exercise in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 13:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910685
    VIRIN: 240118-F-WS125-7820
    Filename: DOD_110085577
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force:Around the Air Force: Civilian Development, Enlisted Force Exhibit, New Year’s Jump, by SSgt Jazmin Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

