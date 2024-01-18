SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force:Around the Air Force: Civilian Development, Enlisted Force Exhibit, New Year’s Jump

This week’s Around the Air Force highlights civilian development opportunities, a new exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force honoring the enlisted force, and a bilateral paratrooper exercise in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 13:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910685
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-WS125-7820
|Filename:
|DOD_110085577
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
